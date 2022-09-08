A share of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) closed at $13.60 per share on Wednesday, up from $13.21 day before. While The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has overperformed by 2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GT fell by -15.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.89 to $10.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.29% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) to Hold. A report published by Nomura on May 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GT. Nomura February 14, 2022d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GT, as published in its report on February 14, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for GT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GT is registering an average volume of 4.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -4.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.30, showing growth from the present price of $13.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Shares?

A giant in the Auto Parts market, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is based in the USA. When comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 114.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GT has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,935,282 shares of the stock, with a value of $367.61 million, following the purchase of 80,769 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -290,113 additional shares for a total stake of worth $338.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,554,669.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -266,639 position in GT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 1.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.70%, now holding 13.82 million shares worth $169.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its GT holdings by 0.64% and now holds 9.54 million GT shares valued at $117.11 million with the added 60261.0 shares during the period. GT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.