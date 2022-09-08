Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) closed Wednesday at $5.88 per share, up from $5.41 a day earlier. While Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has overperformed by 8.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL fell by -44.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.50 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.58% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OCUL. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. Raymond James resumed its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for OCUL, as published in its report on November 13, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OCUL is recording an average volume of 541.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.26%, with a gain of 16.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.79, showing growth from the present price of $5.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,944,761.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -199,864 position in OCUL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.94%, now holding 3.76 million shares worth $16.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its OCUL holdings by -0.34% and now holds 2.07 million OCUL shares valued at $9.27 million with the lessened 7000.0 shares during the period. OCUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.50% at present.