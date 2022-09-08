A share of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) closed at $2.92 per share on Wednesday, up from $2.36 day before. While a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has overperformed by 23.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On August 08, 2022, Cowen Downgraded a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AKA.

Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKA is registering an average volume of 192.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.96%, with a gain of 39.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Putnam Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AKA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 232,166 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,150,155.

During the first quarter, J. Goldman & Co. LP added a 656,794 position in AKA. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased an additional 3548.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 0.67 million shares worth $1.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its AKA holdings by -3.33% and now holds 0.62 million AKA shares valued at $1.16 million with the lessened 21241.0 shares during the period. AKA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.10% at present.