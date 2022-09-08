In Wednesday’s session, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) marked $50.11 per share, down from $52.01 in the previous session. While Ovintiv Inc. has underperformed by -3.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV rose by 76.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $27.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OVV. CapitalOne also Upgraded OVV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2022. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 08, 2022, and set its price target from $60 to $73. RBC Capital Mkts February 28, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for OVV, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

With OVV’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OVV has an average volume of 4.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.17, showing growth from the present price of $50.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 763.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OVV has decreased by -6.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,238,872 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.24 billion, following the sale of -1,608,726 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another increased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,625,748 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,247,885.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 6,042,738 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -6.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.40%, now holding 11.12 million shares worth $567.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OVV holdings by -27.30% and now holds 5.66 million OVV shares valued at $289.36 million with the lessened -2.13 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.10% at present.