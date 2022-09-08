In Wednesday’s session, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) marked $85.02 per share, up from $82.92 in the previous session. While Teradyne Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TER fell by -29.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $168.91 to $80.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on July 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TER. Morgan Stanley March 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TER, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. Craig Hallum’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $138 for TER shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

With TER’s current dividend of $0.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Teradyne Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TER has an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a loss of -0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.84, showing growth from the present price of $85.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teradyne Inc. Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant Teradyne Inc. (TER) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Teradyne Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TER has decreased by -0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,415,533 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.76 billion, following the sale of -56,792 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TER during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -354,292 additional shares for a total stake of worth $962.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,540,154.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -664,389 position in TER. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 2.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 49.43%, now holding 6.53 million shares worth $658.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TER holdings by -3.68% and now holds 6.42 million TER shares valued at $647.52 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period.