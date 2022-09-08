A share of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) closed at $57.52 per share on Wednesday, up from $53.83 day before. While Match Group Inc. has overperformed by 6.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCH fell by -63.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.00 to $53.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.05% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On August 03, 2022, Truist Downgraded Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTCH. Wells Fargo also Upgraded MTCH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $140. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MTCH, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $130 for MTCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Match Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MTCH is registering an average volume of 3.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.14, showing growth from the present price of $57.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Match Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is based in the USA. When comparing Match Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 168.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -124.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTCH has increased by 5.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,427,320 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.16 billion, following the purchase of 1,404,345 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MTCH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 216,992 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.23 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,721,962.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 827,025 position in MTCH. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 14.68 million shares worth $1.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MTCH holdings by -5.87% and now holds 11.76 million MTCH shares valued at $862.1 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. MTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.