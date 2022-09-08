As of Wednesday, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock closed at $10.13, down from $10.27 the previous day. While Playtika Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTK fell by -64.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.00 to $9.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 23, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) recommending Underperform. A report published by MKM Partners on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLTK. Goldman also Downgraded PLTK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on March 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PLTK, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Macquarie’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for PLTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Playtika Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLTK is recording 2.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a loss of -5.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.92, showing growth from the present price of $10.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playtika Holding Corp. Shares?

The Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market is dominated by Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) based in the Israel. When comparing Playtika Holding Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in PLTK has increased by 11.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,559,067 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.48 million, following the purchase of 694,711 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PLTK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -112,672 additional shares for a total stake of worth $75.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,148,426.

During the first quarter, Caledonia added a 48,943 position in PLTK. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -3.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.82%, now holding 4.61 million shares worth $56.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PLTK holdings by 5.91% and now holds 3.92 million PLTK shares valued at $48.08 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. PLTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.00% at present.