In Wednesday’s session, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) marked $47.01 per share, up from $44.79 in the previous session. While Canadian Solar Inc. has overperformed by 4.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSIQ rose by 25.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.69 to $22.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.28% in the last 200 days.

On November 23, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on January 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSIQ. Goldman also Downgraded CSIQ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2021. Cascend Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 16, 2019, but set its price target from $25 to $30. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CSIQ, as published in its report on April 11, 2019. Cascend Securities’s report from February 20, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CSIQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cascend Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CSIQ has an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 8.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.80, showing decline from the present price of $47.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSIQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Solar Inc. Shares?

Solar giant Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Canadian Solar Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 470.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSIQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSIQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CSIQ has decreased by -14.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,055,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $149.62 million, following the sale of -665,883 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in CSIQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 24,598 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,822,955.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. added a 125,000 position in CSIQ. Invesco Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.42%, now holding 2.23 million shares worth $82.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CSIQ holdings by 7.18% and now holds 1.53 million CSIQ shares valued at $56.59 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. CSIQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.90% at present.