Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) marked $13.97 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $13.69. While Extreme Networks Inc. has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXTR rose by 32.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.60 to $8.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.74% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 29, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EXTR. B. Riley FBR also rated EXTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2020. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EXTR, as published in its report on July 29, 2019. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Extreme Networks Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EXTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a loss of -4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.58, showing growth from the present price of $13.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Extreme Networks Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is one of the biggest names in Communication Equipment. When comparing Extreme Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EXTR has decreased by -1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,092,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.4 million, following the sale of -267,250 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EXTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 493,701 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,078,889.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -2,350,000 position in EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 100000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.65%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $78.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort increased its EXTR holdings by 12.30% and now holds 5.6 million EXTR shares valued at $73.21 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. EXTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.