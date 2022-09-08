The share price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) fell to $10.97 per share on Wednesday from $11.18. While Health Catalyst Inc. has underperformed by -1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -79.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.19 to $10.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HCAT. Guggenheim also rated HCAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. Jefferies March 17, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 17, 2022, and set its price target from $31 to $28. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HCAT, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Jefferies’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Health Catalyst Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HCAT is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.64, showing growth from the present price of $10.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HCAT has increased by 5.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,492,511 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.94 million, following the purchase of 276,997 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in HCAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 627,833 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,463,608.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 668,916 position in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 358.58%, now holding 2.83 million shares worth $47.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its HCAT holdings by -26.29% and now holds 2.7 million HCAT shares valued at $45.27 million with the lessened -0.96 million shares during the period. HCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.