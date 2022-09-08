As of Wednesday, Frontline Ltd.’s (NYSE:FRO) stock closed at $12.05, down from $12.99 the previous day. While Frontline Ltd. has underperformed by -7.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRO rose by 52.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.04 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FRO. Jefferies also rated FRO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FRO, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. Jefferies’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for FRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Investors in Frontline Ltd. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Frontline Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRO is recording 2.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Frontline Ltd. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by Frontline Ltd. (FRO) based in the Bermuda. When comparing Frontline Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 268.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Folketrygdfondet’s position in FRO has decreased by -0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,714,197 shares of the stock, with a value of $102.75 million, following the sale of -26,193 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 59,338 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,435,653.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,047 position in FRO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.04%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $18.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its FRO holdings by 5.78% and now holds 1.9 million FRO shares valued at $18.18 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. FRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.10% at present.