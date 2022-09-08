Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) closed Wednesday at $9.99 per share, up from $9.98 a day earlier. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 118.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.57 to $4.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.17% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIST is recording an average volume of 690.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a loss of -0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.35, showing growth from the present price of $9.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in VIST has increased by 4.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,374,806 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.63 million, following the purchase of 159,804 additional shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in VIST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.24%.

At the end of the first quarter, North of South Capital LLP increased its VIST holdings by 12.18% and now holds 1.04 million VIST shares valued at $9.13 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.36% at present.