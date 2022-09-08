Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) marked $9.03 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $8.68. While Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has overperformed by 4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GGAL fell by -16.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.32 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) to Underweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on July 21, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for GGAL. Credit Suisse October 29, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for GGAL, as published in its report on October 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

GGAL currently pays a dividend of $0.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 747.90K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GGAL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.28, showing growth from the present price of $9.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GGAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Shares?

The Argentina based company Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 56.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GGAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GGAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. INCA Investments LLC’s position in GGAL has increased by 20.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,721,051 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.02 million, following the purchase of 634,806 additional shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in GGAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -55.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,368,447 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,100,004.

At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management Lt increased its GGAL holdings by 20.49% and now holds 0.55 million GGAL shares valued at $4.31 million with the added 93958.0 shares during the period. GGAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.