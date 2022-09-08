In Wednesday’s session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) marked $25.17 per share, up from $23.86 in the previous session. While Clear Secure Inc. has overperformed by 5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YOU fell by -48.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.19 to $18.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.06% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for YOU. Telsey Advisory Group also rated YOU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for YOU, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for YOU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clear Secure Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and YOU has an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 8.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YOU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Secure Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YOU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YOU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Durable Capital Partners LP’s position in YOU has increased by 6.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,476,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $290.59 million, following the purchase of 725,218 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,397,193 additional shares for a total stake of worth $212.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,397,193.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,595,137 position in YOU. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 2.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 112.63%, now holding 4.43 million shares worth $112.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its YOU holdings by -68.13% and now holds 4.13 million YOU shares valued at $104.52 million with the lessened -8.83 million shares during the period. YOU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.17% at present.