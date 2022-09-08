In Wednesday’s session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) marked $23.30 per share, up from $22.92 in the previous session. While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX rose by 35.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.71 to $13.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.90% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX. Goldman also rated SNDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SNDX has an average volume of 632.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.14, showing growth from the present price of $23.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avidity Partners Management LP’s position in SNDX has increased by 12.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,450,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.02 million, following the purchase of 626,600 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 165,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,391,670.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,372,936 position in SNDX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.39%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $54.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its SNDX holdings by -1.09% and now holds 2.66 million SNDX shares valued at $54.25 million with the lessened 29216.0 shares during the period.