JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) closed Wednesday at $20.53 per share, up from $19.68 a day earlier. While JFrog Ltd. has overperformed by 4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -47.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.33 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.42% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FROG. BofA Securities also rated FROG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 27, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. Summit Insights April 14, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FROG, as published in its report on April 14, 2021. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of JFrog Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FROG is recording an average volume of 943.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a loss of -3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.14, showing growth from the present price of $20.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 14.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,838,651 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.42 million, following the purchase of 610,895 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,381,965 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,381,965.

During the first quarter, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co added a 350,000 position in FROG. Point72 Asset Management LP sold an additional 40213.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.37%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $36.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its FROG holdings by -0.45% and now holds 1.65 million FROG shares valued at $36.52 million with the lessened 7438.0 shares during the period. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.