IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) marked $0.84 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.84. While IZEA Worldwide Inc. has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IZEA fell by -62.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 26, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for IZEA. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IZEA, as published in its report on June 03, 2016.

Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 493.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IZEA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.14%, with a loss of -1.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IZEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IZEA Worldwide Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IZEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IZEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IZEA has increased by 12.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,354,880 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.12 million, following the purchase of 265,122 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in IZEA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 950,097.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 28,825 position in IZEA. Jacob Asset Management of New Yor purchased an additional 9500.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.58%, now holding 0.27 million shares worth $0.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its IZEA holdings by -17.62% and now holds 0.25 million IZEA shares valued at $0.22 million with the lessened 53142.0 shares during the period. IZEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.50% at present.