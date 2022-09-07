A share of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:EPOW) closed at $3.49 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.80 day before. While Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd has overperformed by 24.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPOW rose by 40.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 98.40% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EPOW is registering an average volume of 142.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.41%, with a gain of 74.50% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in EPOW has decreased by -58.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,420 shares of the stock, with a value of $4913.0, following the sale of -3,357 additional shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in EPOW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -100.00%.

EPOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.