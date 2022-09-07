Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) closed Tuesday at $1.38 per share, up from $1.35 a day earlier. While Ouster Inc. has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -83.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.64 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.52% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On July 25, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) to Equal Weight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OUST. Chardan Capital Markets also rated OUST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OUST, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. Barclays’s report from May 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for OUST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ouster Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OUST is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a loss of -4.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OUST has decreased by -8.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,726,910 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.6 million, following the sale of -743,554 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 922,159 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,498,998.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 82,558 position in OUST. Penn Capital Management Co., Inc. purchased an additional 0.97 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.55%, now holding 2.61 million shares worth $4.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP decreased its OUST holdings by -5.28% and now holds 2.44 million OUST shares valued at $4.29 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.50% at present.