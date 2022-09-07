In Tuesday’s session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) marked $1.86 per share, up from $1.78 in the previous session. While Enel Chile S.A. has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENIC fell by -28.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.64 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for ENIC.

Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

With ENIC’s current dividend of $0.02 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Enel Chile S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ENIC has an average volume of 569.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 8.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.86, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enel Chile S.A. Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Electric giant Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is based in the Chile and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Enel Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -156.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s position in ENIC has increased by 23.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,978,219 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.47 million, following the purchase of 1,881,408 additional shares during the last quarter. Niche Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in ENIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 401.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,696,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,363,840.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 90,376 position in ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.45%, now holding 2.8 million shares worth $3.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its ENIC holdings by 18.95% and now holds 2.1 million ENIC shares valued at $2.83 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. ENIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.70% at present.