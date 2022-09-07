Within its last year performance, CENN fell by -86.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.17 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.56% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -82.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CENN is recording 4.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -10.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,252,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.38 million, following the purchase of 8,252,400 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3,113.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,397,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,506,417.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,535,786 position in CENN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 447.07%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $1.07 million. CENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.20% at present.