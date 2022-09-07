As of Tuesday, SES AI Corporation’s (NYSE:SES) stock closed at $5.17, up from $4.68 the previous day. While SES AI Corporation has overperformed by 10.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SES fell by -47.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.47 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.73% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

One of the most important indicators of SES AI Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SES is recording 560.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a gain of 13.38% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SES AI Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. TFC Financial Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SES during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -189,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,163,641.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 574,829 position in SES. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.24%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $6.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Irish Life Investment Managers Lt increased its SES holdings by 0.21% and now holds 1.4 million SES shares valued at $6.45 million with the added 2994.0 shares during the period. SES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.80% at present.