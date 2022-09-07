The share price of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) fell to $12.19 per share on Tuesday from $12.44. While Olaplex Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On August 03, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OLPX. Jefferies also Upgraded OLPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OLPX, as published in its report on October 25, 2021. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from October 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OLPX is recording an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -10.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.41, showing growth from the present price of $12.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is based in the USA. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OLPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 98.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,358,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $290.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,880,088.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 2,193,104 position in OLPX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.47%, now holding 8.04 million shares worth $138.31 million.