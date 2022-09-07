Currently, Crescent Energy Company’s (CRGY) stock is trading at $15.45, marking a fall of -8.42% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -21.37% below its 52-week high of $19.65 and 42.27% above its 52-week low of $10.86. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.54% below the high and +17.70% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.19. CRGY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.65, resulting in an 51.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY): Earnings History

If we examine Crescent Energy Company’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, slashing the consensus of $0.48. In other words, it topped the consensus by $1.43, resulting in a 297.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.48. That was a difference of $1.43 and a surprise of 297.90%.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Crescent Energy Company (CRGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.31% of shares. A total of 131 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 39.98% of its stock and 52.13% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Goff John C holding total of 4.76 million shares that make 11.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 82.52 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 1.92 million shares of CRGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.59%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 33.38 million.

An overview of Crescent Energy Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) traded 388,585 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.73 and price change of +2.07. With the moving average of $14.54 and a price change of +2.41, about 309,602 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRGY’s 100-day average volume is 327,058 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.57 and a price change of -2.94.