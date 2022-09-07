As of Tuesday, NIO Inc.’s (NYSE:NIO) stock closed at $17.11, down from $17.73 the previous day. While NIO Inc. has underperformed by -3.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -57.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.27 to $11.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.13% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On May 16, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to Buy. A report published by UBS on April 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NIO. China Renaissance also rated NIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32.40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NIO, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Macquarie’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37.70 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NIO Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NIO is recording 51.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a loss of -13.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.15, showing growth from the present price of $17.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has increased by 8.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 96,731,139 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.91 billion, following the purchase of 7,980,518 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 607,075 additional shares for a total stake of worth $795.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,318,418.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 679,108 position in NIO. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 5.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.26%, now holding 29.57 million shares worth $583.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NIO holdings by -3.95% and now holds 25.75 million NIO shares valued at $508.04 million with the lessened -1.06 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.60% at present.