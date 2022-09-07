As of Tuesday, LiqTech International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock closed at $0.54, up from $0.47 the previous day. While LiqTech International Inc. has overperformed by 15.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIQT fell by -90.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.94 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.40% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2020, Stephens started tracking LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) recommending Equal-Weight. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2019, and assigned a price target of $3. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LIQT, as published in its report on December 04, 2018. Wm Smith’s report from April 07, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $4 for LIQT shares, giving the stock a ‘Not Rated’ rating.

Analysis of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LiqTech International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LIQT is recording 366.80K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 14.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LIQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiqTech International Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LIQT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LIQT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bleichroeder LP’s position in LIQT has increased by 26.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,723,562 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.29 million, following the purchase of 562,614 additional shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Co., Inc. made another increased to its shares in LIQT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 653,297 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,430,141.

During the first quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC added a 8,105 position in LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased an additional 83900.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.97%, now holding 0.55 million shares worth $0.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its LIQT holdings by 204.42% and now holds 0.48 million LIQT shares valued at $0.23 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. LIQT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.10% at present.