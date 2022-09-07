GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) marked $58.90 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $57.88. While GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) to Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GFS. Robert W. Baird also rated GFS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $80. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GFS, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for GFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GFS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.33, showing growth from the present price of $58.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC’s position in GFS has decreased by -1.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 469,501,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.17 billion, following the sale of -5,748,006 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in GFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,001,254 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,762,176.

During the first quarter, Matrix Capital Management Co. LP added a 3,414,209 position in GFS. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.56%, now holding 4.73 million shares worth $243.4 million.