As of Tuesday, Cybin Inc.’s (AMEX:CYBN) stock closed at $0.97, down from $1.06 the previous day. While Cybin Inc. has underperformed by -8.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBN fell by -63.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.75 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.06% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On November 19, 2021, Maxim Group Downgraded Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) to Hold.

Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

One of the most important indicators of Cybin Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CYBN is recording 983.22K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.53%, with a loss of -8.62% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cybin Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CYBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.16% at present.