In Tuesday’s session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) marked $9.72 per share, down from $10.01 in the previous session. While QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed by -2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QS fell by -56.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.08 to $8.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) recommending Hold. A report published by SMBC Nikko on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for QS. UBS also rated QS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2022. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for QS, as published in its report on July 21, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from June 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for QS shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QS has an average volume of 6.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a loss of -10.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.22, showing growth from the present price of $9.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantumScape Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QS has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,216,179 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.1 million, following the purchase of 267,183 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in QS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -392,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,012,515.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its QS holdings by 6.33% and now holds 3.2 million QS shares valued at $34.6 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. QS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.