Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) closed Tuesday at $25.26 per share, up from $23.80 a day earlier. While Sunnova Energy International Inc. has overperformed by 6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOVA fell by -28.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.40 to $12.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOVA. Wells Fargo also rated NOVA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Goldman June 21, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 21, 2022, and set its price target from $31 to $24. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NOVA, as published in its report on May 18, 2022. Truist’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for NOVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NOVA is recording an average volume of 3.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.95, showing growth from the present price of $25.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunnova Energy International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in NOVA has increased by 3.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,322,397 shares of the stock, with a value of $320.63 million, following the purchase of 370,877 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NOVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 656,091 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,256,430.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 904,855 position in NOVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased an additional 74569.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.49%, now holding 5.07 million shares worth $132.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its NOVA holdings by -1.74% and now holds 4.26 million NOVA shares valued at $110.76 million with the lessened 75599.0 shares during the period.