The share price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) fell to $1.27 per share on Tuesday from $1.34. While RLX Technology Inc. has underperformed by -5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX fell by -79.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.34 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. China Renaissance also rated RLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RLX is recording an average volume of 6.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a loss of -11.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.34, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Tobacco sector, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is based in the China. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 398.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,853 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,335,135.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,749,940 position in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 9.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 355.75%, now holding 12.37 million shares worth $20.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RLX holdings by -7.82% and now holds 8.33 million RLX shares valued at $13.49 million with the lessened -0.71 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.80% at present.