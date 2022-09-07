A share of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) closed at $19.94 per share on Tuesday, down from $19.98 day before. While Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMTX fell by -14.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.21 to $4.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FMTX. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated FMTX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2021. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on February 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $60. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FMTX, as published in its report on September 08, 2020. SVB Leerink’s report from July 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $54 for FMTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FMTX is registering an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a gain of 57.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.43, showing growth from the present price of $19.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FMTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FMTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in FMTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 48.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,536,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,736,000.

During the first quarter, Cormorant Asset Management LP subtracted a -896,147 position in FMTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased an additional 1.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.88%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $22.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FMTX holdings by 7.34% and now holds 2.45 million FMTX shares valued at $20.27 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. FMTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.90% at present.