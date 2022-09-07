In Tuesday’s session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) marked $5.36 per share, down from $5.59 in the previous session. While Chico’s FAS Inc. has underperformed by -4.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHS rose by 8.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.19 to $3.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.75% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2020, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) to Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 27, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CHS. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated CHS shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on June 12, 2019, but set its price target from $5 to $4. BofA/Merrill resumed its ‘Underperform’ rating for CHS, as published in its report on November 29, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHS has an average volume of 2.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.04%, with a loss of -17.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chico’s FAS Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CHS has increased by 2.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,966,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.21 million, following the purchase of 537,316 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CHS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 73,463 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,067,906.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 317,353 position in CHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.48 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.89%, now holding 5.63 million shares worth $28.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CHS holdings by 3.51% and now holds 5.17 million CHS shares valued at $25.94 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. CHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.