Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) closed Tuesday at $7.19 per share, down from $7.26 a day earlier. While Ballard Power Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP fell by -56.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.66 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Mkt Perform. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on May 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. BMO Capital Markets February 07, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BLDP, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for BLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLDP is recording an average volume of 4.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a loss of -8.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BLDP has increased by 1.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,195,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.75 million, following the purchase of 84,681 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,336,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,336,000.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 2,859,528 position in BLDP. Legal & General Investment Manage purchased an additional 0.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.66%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $25.35 million. BLDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.40% at present.