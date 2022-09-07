A share of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) closed at $2.31 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.36 day before. While Accuray Incorporated has underperformed by -2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARAY fell by -41.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.93 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.27% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on December 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARAY. BTIG Research also Upgraded ARAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2020. JP Morgan December 13, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ARAY, as published in its report on December 13, 2017. Lake Street’s report from November 30, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ARAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Accuray Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARAY is registering an average volume of 969.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a loss of -9.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accuray Incorporated Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Archon Capital Management LLC’s position in ARAY has increased by 4.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,936,991 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.47 million, following the purchase of 239,067 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in ARAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 20,378 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,858,388.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -406,250 position in ARAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.60%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $7.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Heartland Advisors, Inc. increased its ARAY holdings by 0.26% and now holds 3.39 million ARAY shares valued at $7.11 million with the added 8800.0 shares during the period. ARAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.