A share of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) closed at $2.09 per share on Friday, down from $2.10 day before. While Volta Inc. has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLTA fell by -76.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded VLTA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 13, 2022. Goldman April 20, 2022d the rating to Sell on April 20, 2022, and set its price target from $3 to $2. DA Davidson March 28, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VLTA, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from March 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for VLTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Volta Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -106.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VLTA is registering an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.80%, with a loss of -7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Volta Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VLTA has increased by 301.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,367,096 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.56 million, following the purchase of 5,531,292 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VLTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 751,580 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,540,569.

At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its VLTA holdings by 1.91% and now holds 3.67 million VLTA shares valued at $6.75 million with the added 68739.0 shares during the period. VLTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.90% at present.