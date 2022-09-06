Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) marked $0.65 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.70. While Helbiz Inc. has underperformed by -7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLBZ fell by -90.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.88 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.02% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Helbiz Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 532.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HLBZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.43%, with a loss of -9.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Helbiz Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLBZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLBZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 366,435 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 366,435.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its HLBZ holdings by 16.69% and now holds 61882.0 HLBZ shares valued at $30137.0 with the added 8851.0 shares during the period. HLBZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.30% at present.