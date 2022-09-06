SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) marked $2.92 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.81. While SmartRent Inc. has overperformed by 3.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMRT fell by -76.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.93 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Imperial Capital started tracking SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) recommending Outperform. Compass Point also rated SMRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on February 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SMRT, as published in its report on February 14, 2022. Colliers Securities’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for SMRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SmartRent Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.78M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SMRT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a loss of -15.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SmartRent Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s position in SMRT has increased by 5.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,740,465 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.75 million, following the purchase of 836,478 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,578,065 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,041,274.

During the first quarter, Long Pond Capital LP added a 1,678,028 position in SMRT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 5.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 422.50%, now holding 6.6 million shares worth $37.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its SMRT holdings by -24.44% and now holds 5.44 million SMRT shares valued at $30.82 million with the lessened -1.76 million shares during the period. SMRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.70% at present.