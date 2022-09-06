As of Friday, NewAge Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock closed at $0.15, up from $0.12 the previous day. While NewAge Inc. has overperformed by 21.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBEV fell by -91.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.80 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.59% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2019, Alliance Global Partners Reiterated NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on July 22, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NBEV. Alliance Global Partners also rated NBEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2019. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NBEV, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Maxim Group’s report from November 17, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NBEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NewAge Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NBEV is recording 7.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 40.99%, with a loss of -27.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NewAge Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NBEV has decreased by -8.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,625,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 million, following the sale of -518,001 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in NBEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 91,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,048,211.

During the first quarter, Trek Financial LLC added a 2,769,068 position in NBEV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -5.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -73.73%, now holding 2.07 million shares worth $0.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its NBEV holdings by -45.81% and now holds 1.24 million NBEV shares valued at $0.33 million with the lessened -1.05 million shares during the period. NBEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.