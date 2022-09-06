In Friday’s session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) marked $11.48 per share, down from $11.75 in the previous session. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -74.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.55 to $7.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.58% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MNMD. ROTH Capital also rated MNMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MNMD has an average volume of 711.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.23%, with a loss of -3.24% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in MNMD has increased by 1,063.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,075,110 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.53 million, following the purchase of 4,638,774 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in MNMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 45.14%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MNMD holdings by -84.33% and now holds 0.96 million MNMD shares valued at $0.67 million with the lessened -5.18 million shares during the period. MNMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.25% at present.