As of Friday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INO) stock closed at $2.20, down from $2.33 the previous day. While Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -5.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INO fell by -75.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.88 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.36% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for INO. BofA Securities also Upgraded INO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on December 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6. BofA Securities September 10, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for INO, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Jefferies’s report from June 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for INO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 166.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INO is recording 6.20M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a loss of -3.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in INO has increased by 38.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,195,674 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.6 million, following the purchase of 8,927,746 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,640,026 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,073,518.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,097,171 position in INO. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.06%, now holding 6.0 million shares worth $12.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its INO holdings by 95.84% and now holds 4.58 million INO shares valued at $9.19 million with the added 2.24 million shares during the period. INO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.20% at present.