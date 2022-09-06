A share of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) closed at $0.90 per share on Friday, down from $0.96 day before. While Hippo Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIPO fell by -79.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.95 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.19% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HIPO. Jefferies also rated HIPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2021.

Analysis of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HIPO is registering an average volume of 3.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.91%, with a loss of -12.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.27, showing growth from the present price of $0.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hippo Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIPO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIPO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HIPO has increased by 204.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,005,812 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.52 million, following the purchase of 11,412,077 additional shares during the last quarter. Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt made another decreased to its shares in HIPO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -365,449 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,731,587.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,560,372 position in HIPO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 73.81%, now holding 5.51 million shares worth $4.71 million. HIPO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.50% at present.