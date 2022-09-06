The share price of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) fell to $7.19 per share on Friday from $7.38. While Jumia Technologies AG has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA fell by -65.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.09 to $4.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) to Underweight. A report published by Stifel on May 14, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JMIA. Morgan Stanley August 20, 2019d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JMIA, as published in its report on August 20, 2019. Raymond James’s report from May 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for JMIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jumia Technologies AG’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JMIA is recording an average volume of 3.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.48%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.97, showing decline from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies AG Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JMIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JMIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in JMIA has decreased by -1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,882,070 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.45 million, following the sale of -107,488 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in JMIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.08%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its JMIA holdings by 27.96% and now holds 0.57 million JMIA shares valued at $3.14 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. JMIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.20% at present.