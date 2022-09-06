As of Friday, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock closed at $0.07, up from $0.05 the previous day. While Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 35.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRXT fell by -99.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.57 to $0.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -94.87% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRXT is recording 3.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 55.30%, with a loss of -66.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.63, showing growth from the present price of $0.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRXT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 54,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,094,146.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its CRXT holdings by 824.12% and now holds 0.19 million CRXT shares valued at $51347.0 with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. CRXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.28% at present.