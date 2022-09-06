A share of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) closed at $6.83 per share on Friday, up from $6.55 day before. While bluebird bio Inc. has overperformed by 4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLUE fell by -42.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.85 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.96% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays Upgraded bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) to Equal Weight. A report published by Raymond James on August 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BLUE. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BLUE, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Wedbush’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for BLUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 117.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BLUE is registering an average volume of 9.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.48%, with a gain of 15.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze bluebird bio Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLUE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLUE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tang Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BLUE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 281.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,360,687 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,910,687.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 215,404 position in BLUE. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.65%, now holding 3.87 million shares worth $15.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BLUE holdings by -40.93% and now holds 3.45 million BLUE shares valued at $13.95 million with the lessened -2.39 million shares during the period. BLUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.