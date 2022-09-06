As of Friday, Ardelyx Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock closed at $1.09, up from $0.98 the previous day. While Ardelyx Inc. has overperformed by 11.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX fell by -24.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.61% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARDX. Jefferies July 21, 2021d the rating to Hold on July 21, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $2. Wedbush July 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX, as published in its report on July 20, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -191.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARDX is recording 2.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.44%, with a gain of 7.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARDX has increased by 37.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,178,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.61 million, following the purchase of 1,401,005 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in ARDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 412,781.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,998,789 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Solas Capital Management LLC decreased its ARDX holdings by -23.57% and now holds 2.1 million ARDX shares valued at $1.47 million with the lessened -0.65 million shares during the period. ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.80% at present.