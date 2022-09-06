Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GFAI is recording an average volume of 3.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.38%, with a gain of 30.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardforce AI Co. Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 70,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $19635.0, following the purchase of 70,375 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11160.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its GFAI holdings by 40.15% and now holds 23313.0 GFAI shares valued at $6504.0 with the added 6679.0 shares during the period. GFAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.89% at present.