In Friday’s session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) marked $2.64 per share, up from $2.51 in the previous session. While AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. has overperformed by 5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTH fell by -73.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.90 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.32% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Needham Reiterated AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on February 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADTH. Needham also rated ADTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 18, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on January 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8.

Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADTH has an average volume of 343.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.31%, with a loss of -13.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.83, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. Shares?

Advertising Agencies giant AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3671.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CAZ Investments LP made another decreased to its shares in ADTH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -34.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -731,842 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,396,409.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 633,429 position in ADTH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -53.66%, now holding 0.73 million shares worth $2.05 million. ADTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.40% at present.