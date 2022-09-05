A share of PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) closed at $2.79 per share on Friday, down from $2.95 day before. While PaySign Inc. has underperformed by -5.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYS rose by 11.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.72 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.29% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAYS. Ladenburg Thalmann August 12, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 12, 2021, and set its price target from $3.50 to $3.75. Ladenburg Thalmann May 12, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAYS, as published in its report on May 12, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for PAYS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of PaySign Inc. (PAYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PaySign Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAYS is registering an average volume of 117.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a loss of -9.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PaySign Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,644,279 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.08 million, following the purchase of 2,644,279 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,394,370.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 28,700 position in PAYS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 3944.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.75%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $1.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adirondack Retirement Specialists increased its PAYS holdings by 194.48% and now holds 0.38 million PAYS shares valued at $0.73 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. PAYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.80% at present.