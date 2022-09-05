In Friday’s session, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) marked $6.00 per share, down from $6.15 in the previous session. While The Oncology Institute Inc. has underperformed by -2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI fell by -39.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.66 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.11% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Oncology Institute Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOI has an average volume of 126.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.69%, with a loss of -0.99% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze The Oncology Institute Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,000,078 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.52 million, following the purchase of 78 additional shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. LP made another increased to its shares in TOI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 86,992 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,383,099.

During the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC subtracted a -678,316 position in TOI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 84.14%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $9.97 million. TOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.